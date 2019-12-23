|
DOVER - Maurice J. Ryan, Jr., 91, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Watson Fields.
Born in New York City, N.Y. Oct. 27, 1928 the son of Maurice and Marion (Quinn) Ryan and moved to New Hampshire 10 years ago. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.
Prior to his retirement he was an engineer with Brooklyn Union Gas Company. Maurice attended Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn.
The widower of Alice (Whipple) Ryan who died in 2016. He is survived by their six children: Ellen A. Lopez (Louis) of Charlottesville, Va.; Maurice J. Ryan, III (Susan) Destrehan, La.; Peter A. Ryan (Mary) Franklin Lakes, N.J.; Kathleen A. Sorensen (John) Wyoming, Minn.; Ann Marie Ryan, Nashua,; and Kevin W. Ryan (Laura) Somersworth, twelve grandchildren: Louis John, Elysha, Mathew, Colleen, Peter, Jr., Christopher, Katie, Jack, Marin, Matthew, Leah, Luke and 3 great-grandchildren: Elliott, Heath and Rhett.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Sunday, Dec. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, 43 Dover Point Rd.
A special thank you to the Watson Fields staff for their genuine care and kindness for our family.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019