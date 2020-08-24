ROCHESTER - Maurine (Mo) Cable, of Rochester, N.H. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H. She was 70 years old.
Born March 31, 1950 in Exeter, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Truvally) St. Pierre. Maurine, previously of Newmarket, N.H., has resided in Rochester since 1987 with her loving husband of 47 years. She worked for Cabletron as a product specialist until her retirement. Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting, knitting and all things crafting. A woman full of love, she was a dedicated volunteer in women's ministry, children's ministry, soup kitchens, nursing homes and any cause that bettered her community. Maurine especially loved her church, her husband and her children and grandchildren.
Members of her family include her husband of 47 years, Stephen Cable of Rochester; children, Jeff Turner, of Jersey Shore, Penn., Lisa Jenks of New Salem, Mass.; 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a brother, Paul St. Pierre of Florida. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jessica Kearns.
The are no services planned at this time.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
