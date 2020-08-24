1/1
Maurine (Mo) Cable
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Maurine (Mo) Cable, of Rochester, N.H. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H. She was 70 years old.

Born March 31, 1950 in Exeter, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Truvally) St. Pierre. Maurine, previously of Newmarket, N.H., has resided in Rochester since 1987 with her loving husband of 47 years. She worked for Cabletron as a product specialist until her retirement. Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting, knitting and all things crafting. A woman full of love, she was a dedicated volunteer in women's ministry, children's ministry, soup kitchens, nursing homes and any cause that bettered her community. Maurine especially loved her church, her husband and her children and grandchildren.

Members of her family include her husband of 47 years, Stephen Cable of Rochester; children, Jeff Turner, of Jersey Shore, Penn., Lisa Jenks of New Salem, Mass.; 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a brother, Paul St. Pierre of Florida. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jessica Kearns.

The are no services planned at this time.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved