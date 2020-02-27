|
|
YORK, Maine - Melinda J. "Mindy" Paradis, 39, of Cider Hill Road in York, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on May 20, 1981 she was the daughter of Deborah (Parker) O'Brien and Roger N. Paradis.
Mindy was a dedicated member of the management team at York's Wild Kingdom for over twenty years. She loved reading, television and chilling with family and time spent with her beloved grandson Noah.
She and her husband Michael Moore enjoyed 20 years together as active members of the York Community.
She is survived by her husband Michael Moore of York; children Britany Moore, Jesye Marie Moore, Natalie Moore and her grandson Noah Lach; her mother Debra Obrien of Somersworth; and her mother in-law Barbara Moore of York.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to join her family on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the JS Pelkey Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A time of refreshment will be shared following Mindy's funeral at the York American Legion in York; please feel free to bring a dish to share. Burial will follow in the spring in First Parish Cemetery in York.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to "Melissa's Family Fundraiser" on Facebook organized by cousin Melissa Moore. Care for the Paradis-Moore Family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020