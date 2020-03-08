Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344

Melvin Bobick

Melvin Bobick Obituary
DURHAM – Melvin Bobick of Durham, N.H. died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Dover. A member of the Sociology Department at the University of New Hampshire for 49 years, he received his PhD in social theory at the University of Illinois in 1958.

Of Serbian background, he was raised in Chicago, served as a pharmacist-mate in World War II from age 18 to 20, and taught at Barat College in Lake Forest Illinois from 1952 to 1955. Associate of the American School of Classical Studies he spent several sabbatical years in Athens and summers traveling to classical sites in Greece, together with his wife Ruth and son Stephen.

At UNH, he developed a popular course-Arts and Society-from the 1990s to 2005, in which students experienced live performances of the Symphony, Ballet, and Opera in Boston, as well as museum shows and architectural tours in the area, with preparatory and on-site lectures by faculty and guests.

For five years (1997-2001), he was a guest lecturer at Columbia College in Chicago, and in 2003 edited a manuscript of the social philosopher Erich Ahrens.

Published in Fosters from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
Published in Fosters from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
