Melvin Graves
1939 - 2020
BELGRADE, Maine - Melvin Graves passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Mel was born June 22, 1939, in South Berwick, Maine, the son of Melvin and Christine Graves. He graduated from Berwick Academy (Class of 1957) and entered the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Worland and the USS ST. Paul in the Far East. Upon discharge from the service, Mel worked for Raytheon Field Division, traveling across the United States installing Air Route Surveillance Radar and Naval Communications equipment.

In 1963, he enlisted in the Maine State Police with a career that covered the entire State of Maine. He attended the University of Maine and Northwestern University, as well as many other law enforcement training courses. He was promoted to Captain and was the officer in charge of the Division of Special Investigations and the State Police Drug Unit, involved in the seizures of large quantities of drugs and money. He retired from the State Police in 1988.

That same year, until his retirement in 2010, he was employed as a New England State Police Information Network as a Field Representative, covering Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and parts of Canada. He worked for 47 years, in all levels of law enforcement.

Mel married Mary Ann Corson of Waterville, Maine in 1984. They lived in Waterville, Greenville and Belgrade, Maine.

During his retirement, he loved to hunt and fish. He had a passion for working with his German Shepherd dogs, training for the many police dog, Schutzhund and utility dog trials both in and out of state. His latest "love" was his little white Westland Terrier, "FELINA."

He was a member of Mt. Kineo Lodge #0109 in Guilford, Maine and the Waterville Elks Lodge #905 for the last 24 years.

Mel is survived by a son, Michael Graves and two grandsons, Daeton and D'Anthoney; son, Gordon Corson; a daughter, Jennifer Whitley and her husband, Kevin, grandson, Nicholas and two granddaughters, Hannah and Abigail; daughter, Cindy Locklear and her husband, Jerry and grandson, Anthony; daughter, Angela Frame and her husband, Douglas and three granddaughters, Morgan, Taylor and Alexa. He is also survived by two sisters, Sandra Nisbet of South Berwick, Maine and Donna Gagnon of Laconia, N.H.

SERVICES: A graveside ceremony will take place Oct, 30, 2020 – 9 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolence and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

In lieu of flowers donations in Mel's honor may be made to: Maine State Police Memorial Scholarship, ℅ Tracy Poulin, PO Box 103, Eustis, ME 04936.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.
10 Elm St.
Waterville, ME 04901
207-873-3393
