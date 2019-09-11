|
DOVER - Michael Coate, 85, loving husband of Lois (Taylor) Coate, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the MacNeal Memorial Hospital in Berwyn, Chicago. Mike was traveling back to Purdue to attend a football game with his son Tom and grandson Ben.
Mike was born on June 23, 1934 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Weldon Robert and Paula (Steele) Coate.
Michael graduated from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering.
He was predeceased by his first wife Frances Coate.
Besides his wife, Lois, survivors include son David Coate, daughter Katie and husband John Fontana, daughter Maggie and partner Scott Keiran, daughter Melissa and husband Mike McLaughlin, and son Tom Coate and wife Marcy. Survivors also include stepson Christopher Peterson and wife Judy, stepson Steve Peterson and wife Betty, and stepson Thomas Peterson and wife Dianne.
Mike's favorite hobbies during retirement were woodworking and spending time with his family, including his eleven grandkids and five great-grandkids.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 34 South Main St., Rochester, with a reception to immediately follow in the fellowship hall. Interment will be held privately.
For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019