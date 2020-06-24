Michael Drapeau
1995 - 2020
SOMERSWORTH - Michael "Mikey" Drapeau born on October 13, 1995 in Rochester, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Somersworth, N.H., at the age of 24.

Mikey is survived by his mother, Mika Buckley of Northwood, N.H.; his father, Rene Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his daughter Mila Mae Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his brother Troy Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; two nieces, Ivy McLaren of Farmington, N.H., and Brynleigh Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his paternal grandfather, Victor Drapeau of Inglewood, Fla.; paternal grandmother, Janet Goodwin of Lebanon, Maine; his maternal grandfather Robert Buckley and his wife Jan of Strafford, N.H.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mikey was predeceased by his uncle Victor Drapeau II, and his maternal grandmother, Gail Buckley.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
04:30 - 06:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home
June 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Loved working with Mikey at Hilltop School. He was trouble with a capital and with a big heart. One of my all-time favorite kiddos.
Kathy Biron-Brooks
Teacher
June 23, 2020
Mikey was truly a joy to have at Meals on Wheels. He did what he was asked to, but it was always done in the true Mikey fashion, which made us all laugh, joke around and even shake our heads at times.He really enjoyed working with the volunteers and the clients. His famous move while on deliveries with the site assistant Amy, was on his way back to the car after delivering the client's meal & the client still in the doorway waving by, he would jump up & slide across the hood of the Toyota to get to the passenger door and everyone would laugh & smile and the clients got the biggest kick out of it. We're all going to miss you, Mikey. Love you,man! Debi & Amy Duke
Debi & Amy Duke Duke
Coworker
