SOMERSWORTH - Michael "Mikey" Drapeau born on October 13, 1995 in Rochester, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Somersworth, N.H., at the age of 24.
Mikey is survived by his mother, Mika Buckley of Northwood, N.H.; his father, Rene Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his daughter Mila Mae Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his brother Troy Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; two nieces, Ivy McLaren of Farmington, N.H., and Brynleigh Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his paternal grandfather, Victor Drapeau of Inglewood, Fla.; paternal grandmother, Janet Goodwin of Lebanon, Maine; his maternal grandfather Robert Buckley and his wife Jan of Strafford, N.H.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mikey was predeceased by his uncle Victor Drapeau II, and his maternal grandmother, Gail Buckley.
https://tributes.com/Michael-Drapeau
Mikey is survived by his mother, Mika Buckley of Northwood, N.H.; his father, Rene Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his daughter Mila Mae Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his brother Troy Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; two nieces, Ivy McLaren of Farmington, N.H., and Brynleigh Drapeau of Lebanon, Maine; his paternal grandfather, Victor Drapeau of Inglewood, Fla.; paternal grandmother, Janet Goodwin of Lebanon, Maine; his maternal grandfather Robert Buckley and his wife Jan of Strafford, N.H.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mikey was predeceased by his uncle Victor Drapeau II, and his maternal grandmother, Gail Buckley.
https://tributes.com/Michael-Drapeau
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.