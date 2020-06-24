Mikey was truly a joy to have at Meals on Wheels. He did what he was asked to, but it was always done in the true Mikey fashion, which made us all laugh, joke around and even shake our heads at times.He really enjoyed working with the volunteers and the clients. His famous move while on deliveries with the site assistant Amy, was on his way back to the car after delivering the client's meal & the client still in the doorway waving by, he would jump up & slide across the hood of the Toyota to get to the passenger door and everyone would laugh & smile and the clients got the biggest kick out of it. We're all going to miss you, Mikey. Love you,man! Debi & Amy Duke

