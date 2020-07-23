SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Michael E. Fitzpatrick, 78, of South Berwick, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Waltham, Massachusetts March 22, 1942 the son of Edward and Ruth (Walsh) Fitzpatrick. To him, his home would always remain at York Beach, Maine.
Michael retired from the Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant, taking great pride in having served his country. After which he devoted his time into caring for his family and grandchildren.
Members of his family include five children, Kevin Fitzpatrick of Georgia, Desiree Fitzpatrick of Raymond, New Hampshire, Michael Fitzpatrick of South Berwick, Thomas Fitzpatrick of Scarborough and Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick of South Berwick; eight grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Fitzpatrick of Rochester, New Hampshire and his sister, Diana Fitzpatrick of Eliot; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. With great love and respect, he will forever be in our hearts and will truly be missed.
SERVICES: The funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 6 Whipple Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com
