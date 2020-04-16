Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberge Funeral Home
298 High St
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-3434
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fredette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Fredette


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Fredette Obituary
ATHOL, Mass. - Michael Fredette, 63, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardener, Mass. He was born in Rochester, N.H., November 23, 1956 the son of Raymond and Elda (Vallee) Fredette.
He had been employed at Davidson Rubber and Textron and his landlord Jerry. He was a hard worker. He would always do for others before himself. He loved his family and friends deeply. He was always there for anyone that needed him.
He was predeceased by his partner Glenda Morris.
Survivors include his daughters Amy Fredette and Fiancee Shawn Witham of Penacook, Amanda Smith and her husband Zachary of Farmington; three siblings Donald Fredette and wife Judith, Conrad Fredette and wife Claudette, and Charlene Lassor and husband Galen; also four grandchildren Bayleigh, Elijah, Sydney and Aubrey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be announced at a later date by Roberge Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -