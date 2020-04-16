|
ATHOL, Mass. - Michael Fredette, 63, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardener, Mass. He was born in Rochester, N.H., November 23, 1956 the son of Raymond and Elda (Vallee) Fredette.
He had been employed at Davidson Rubber and Textron and his landlord Jerry. He was a hard worker. He would always do for others before himself. He loved his family and friends deeply. He was always there for anyone that needed him.
He was predeceased by his partner Glenda Morris.
Survivors include his daughters Amy Fredette and Fiancee Shawn Witham of Penacook, Amanda Smith and her husband Zachary of Farmington; three siblings Donald Fredette and wife Judith, Conrad Fredette and wife Claudette, and Charlene Lassor and husband Galen; also four grandchildren Bayleigh, Elijah, Sydney and Aubrey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be announced at a later date by Roberge Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020