Michael Fredette
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOMERSWORTH - Michael Fredette, 63, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardener, Mass.

SERVICES: Friends may call Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Roberge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberge Funeral Home
298 High St
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved