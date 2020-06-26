Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

SOMERSWORTH - Michael Fredette, 63, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardener, Mass.



SERVICES: Friends may call Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store