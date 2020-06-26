SOMERSWORTH - Michael Fredette, 63, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardener, Mass.
SERVICES: Friends may call Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
SERVICES: Friends may call Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.