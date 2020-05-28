|
|
BERWICK, Maine - Michael G. Pearson, 75, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Susan of 43 years, sons Michael and Shawn and their families, and older brother James.
Michael was retired from United Airlines and SAD #60. He was known for his love of cars. Michael was Santa to many.
His smile, laugh and unique perspective on life will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
"Watch your fingers, Mikey is hanging up."
Published in Fosters from May 28 to May 31, 2020