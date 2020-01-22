|
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Michael "Grant" Hickman born in Dover, N.H., on September 10, 1935 son of Grant and Helen Hickman. Michael resided in Winter Haven, Fla., for the past two years. He passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Good Shepard Hospice House in Auburndale, Fla., after a period of failing health.
Mick is survived by his wife of 63 years Esther "Nancy" McGlone Hickman; son Daniel of Minneapolis, Mich., and son Richard and his wife Christine of Farmington, N.H.; also survived by brother George of Madbury, N.H.; sister in-law Shirley McGlone Clock and husband Harlan of Alfred, Maine; and two grandchildren Britini and Dylan Hickman. Mike was also survived by his special little companion "Brody".
The family would like to thank the Fresenius Dialysis Center Winter Haven, Fla., for the excellent and compassionate care he received.
Mike will be missed by all his friends and family as he was a good man.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
