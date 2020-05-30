ROCHESTER - Michael John Papps, age 55 of Rochester, N.H. passed away at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Claremont, N.H. on December 24, 1964. He was the son of Michael F. and Irene (Labrecque) Papps.
His family includes his parents, his wife Tina (Wachtel) Papps, his son Neil Papps of Portland, Ore., his daughter Zoe Papps of Newmarket, N.H., one sister Katherine Sandoval and husband Keith of Poulsbo, Wash., aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was predeceased by his brother Matthew in 2003.
He was a graduate of Steven High School, Claremont N.H. class of 1982. He joined the Air Force after graduation until 1991. He held various positions of employment in the Portsmouth, Newmarket and Rochester area.
Donations may be made in Michael's memory to the National Cancer Society.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat on May 30, 2020.