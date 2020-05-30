Michael J. Papps
1964 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Michael John Papps, age 55 of Rochester, N.H. passed away at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Claremont, N.H. on December 24, 1964. He was the son of Michael F. and Irene (Labrecque) Papps.
His family includes his parents, his wife Tina (Wachtel) Papps, his son Neil Papps of Portland, Ore., his daughter Zoe Papps of Newmarket, N.H., one sister Katherine Sandoval and husband Keith of Poulsbo, Wash., aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was predeceased by his brother Matthew in 2003.
He was a graduate of Steven High School, Claremont N.H. class of 1982. He joined the Air Force after graduation until 1991. He held various positions of employment in the Portsmouth, Newmarket and Rochester area.
Donations may be made in Michael's memory to the National Cancer Society.
To sign the on line guest book, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com

Published in Foster's Daily Democrat on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
May 28, 2020
1986-RAF Lakenheath, U.K.
Bill Knoph
May 28, 2020
My wife and I served with Mike in the US Air Force at RAF Lakenheath in the late 80's. He also was the drummer for an AF band called Towne Kryer. Mike introduced me to the iconic band Rush and we (Towne Kryer) in fact made a valiant attempt at playing a couple of Rush songs in our repertoire. Mike was very passionate about his playing and also, during that time, he was super excited about the birth of his first son Neil. I was blessed to meet Tina and visit with Mike a couple of years ago on a business trip to New Hampshire. My sincere condolences and prayers of comfort to Tina and the surviving friends and family.
Daniel and Casey Carroll
Military
May 28, 2020
I knew Mike well from our time at RAF Lakenheath. Full of heart and soul, and a really talented musician.
Ken DeKeyser
Friend
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Bouchard-Asanowicz
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
I served with Mike at RAF Lakenheath in the late '80's. We were in a band called 'Towne Kryer.' Excellent drummer, and an even better person. Salute.
BILL KNOPH
Military
May 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Michael was a strong person and gave his all in his fight. He was inspirational in journey through his illness


Sue leblanc guertin Stevens 1981
Susan Guertin
Friend
May 27, 2020
Micheal, we were friends before we became family, I am proud to be able to call u family
Shirley Critchett
Family
