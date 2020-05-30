My wife and I served with Mike in the US Air Force at RAF Lakenheath in the late 80's. He also was the drummer for an AF band called Towne Kryer. Mike introduced me to the iconic band Rush and we (Towne Kryer) in fact made a valiant attempt at playing a couple of Rush songs in our repertoire. Mike was very passionate about his playing and also, during that time, he was super excited about the birth of his first son Neil. I was blessed to meet Tina and visit with Mike a couple of years ago on a business trip to New Hampshire. My sincere condolences and prayers of comfort to Tina and the surviving friends and family.

Daniel and Casey Carroll

Military