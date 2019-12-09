|
|
SANFORD, Maine - Michael James Standish, 45, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Born March 2, 1974, in Portsmouth, N.H., he was the son of the late Gilbert (Gil) Standish and Deborah (Delano) Standish, Sr.
Michael enjoyed a career in electronics and had many hobbies and interests, including computers, woodworking, camping, and playing guitar and piano. He will be sorely missed by his cat T-Bone.
Michael loved his family, especially his four daughters, of whom he was very proud.
Members of his family include his children Abigail, Isabel, Gabrielle and Alexis Standish of Eliot, Maine; his brother Gil Standish Jr. and fiancée Becky Dale of Biddeford, Maine; his sister Selina Standish of Sanford, Maine; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Michael's life will be announced at a later date.
Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019