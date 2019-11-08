|
ROCHESTER - Michael Jake Faucher, loving husband and father, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019 from a massive heart attack at the age of 45.
Michael was born and raised in Rochester, the only son of Krystyna Faucher Tarling and Jacques (Jake) Faucher. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1992. He worked at UNH as an IT Technician for over 10 years.
Michael married the love of his life, Tisha (Ducharme) Faucher in 2000. He was a devoted husband of almost 20 years and an active, loving, and involved father to his beautiful children, daughter Haley (14) and son Hagan (9).
Michael was a hardworking, supportive, loyal, 'tell you like it is' kind of man, with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and snowmobile with his buddies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved camping and hiking with his family and friends and exploring new places. In his short time with his children, he has instilled these values and his love of the outdoors, teaching them how to shoot a .22, shoot their first bow, ride a dirt bike, coach Hagan in baseball and encouraging Haley to play the drums, as they shared their love of music.
Michael is also survived by his only sister, Paula Bado and her four children Jeremy Faucher, Casey Bado, Skyler Bado and Hannah Tibbetts; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends we call family.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Stanislawa and Bernard Gajewski and Rolande and Joseph Faucher.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at the St Mary Church in Rochester. Burial will be in the St Mary Cemetery following the Mass.
Where Michael has been a coach the family wishes in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roger Allen Baseball mailed to P.O. Box 394, Rochester, NH 03866. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.Edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019