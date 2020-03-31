|
DOVER - Michael Martel, 67, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital following a period of failing health. Born May 20, 1952 in Dover he was the son of the late Lionel and Bernadette (Nichols) Martel.
Michael was a radio personality for over 30-years on radio station WOKQ.
Members of his family include his wife Joann (Taupier) Martel of Dover, N.H.; his stepchildren Larry Vigue and fiancée Maureen March of New Durham, N.H.; and Cindy Sawdy and husband Michael of Islamorada, Fla.; his sibling Paul Martel and wife Paula of Rollinsford, N.H.; and his nieces and nephews Josh and Nathaniel Martel Dineen Begley and Tiffany Holzhunter.
SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020