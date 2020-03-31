Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Michael Martel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Martel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Martel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Martel Obituary
DOVER - Michael Martel, 67, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital following a period of failing health. Born May 20, 1952 in Dover he was the son of the late Lionel and Bernadette (Nichols) Martel.

Michael was a radio personality for over 30-years on radio station WOKQ.

Members of his family include his wife Joann (Taupier) Martel of Dover, N.H.; his stepchildren Larry Vigue and fiancée Maureen March of New Durham, N.H.; and Cindy Sawdy and husband Michael of Islamorada, Fla.; his sibling Paul Martel and wife Paula of Rollinsford, N.H.; and his nieces and nephews Josh and Nathaniel Martel Dineen Begley and Tiffany Holzhunter.

SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -