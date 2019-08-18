|
MIDDLETON, N.H. - Michael P. Boyle, 59, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with heart and kidney complications, surrounded by his family at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Michael was born July 10, 1960 in Fairbanks, Alaska to Gerald and Josephine (Connors) Boyle. Michael grew up in Farmington, N.H. where he attended school. After graduating from Spaulding High School, Michael joined the U.S. Coast Guard. Michael served his country for four years while traveling around the world . Michael was honorably discharged with distinction on March 12, 1984. After his discharge, Michael went to work for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where he worked for 40 years.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Lisa (Drew) Boyle of Middleton, N.H. where they shared a home for 28 years. He is also survived by his two cats, Hemi and Abby; brothers, Wayne Connors, Robert and Aline Crowley, Gerald and Carol Boyle III, George Boyle, and Gary and Debora Boyle; sisters, Gloria and Gord Walsh, Joan Boyle, and Dena Boyle; mother in law, Linda Drew; two sister in laws, Kathy and Randy Tetreault, Candy and David Desrochers, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews.
Michael was predeceased by his loving parents.
SERVICES: So many cherished memories will be shared during calling hours, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St. Farmington, N.H. Please join the family and friends of Michael for a Memorial Service on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at Union Congregational Church, 80 Main St. Union, N.H. with Pastor Dave Maleham officiating, a reception to follow at Hotchkiss Commons across from the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's name to Portsmouth Regional Hospital's Cardiac and Vascular Unit or Renal (Kidney) Medicine - Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019