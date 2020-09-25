DOVER - Michael "Minno" P. Minnehane passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital with loved ones by his side after a brief bout with cancer. Michael was born on March 21, 1971 in Dover, N.H., the son of Shirley Minnehane.
Family was important to Mike and he worked tirelessly for many years right up to his passing to ensure the annual Cincotta family reunions went off without a hitch.
Minno touched the lives of many people. He was outgoing and personable. He had a way of easily making friends, was easy to talk to and fun to be with. Minno was larger than life and was the center of attention in any room he was in. He enjoyed sharing his love for music and sports with many of his countless friends.
Minno's passion was music. He loved local bands and going to concerts. He fell in love with Blackberry Smoke and followed them as often as he could, including seeing them in New Jersey nine days before his passing. Minno also worked and toured with local bands like Heavens to Murgatroid and Destroyer, a Kiss tribute band. Band members described him as a titan when working their shows.
Many of his friends continue to share fond memories of their times at Pub Minno's, 4 Indigo Hill Rd., Somersworth, where he hosted many events and occasional live bands.
He was an avid sports fan that loved the Green Bay Packers and the Boston Red Sox. Mike rarely missed opening day at Fenway Park. He could be seen at restaurants and bars around the Park reveling in the history and lure of the Red Sox with friends.
Minno also followed NASCAR and was a big fan of both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He enjoyed going to races at NHIS and other tracks around the country, including Daytona.
Minno was extremely proud of his 16 years of sobriety.
He was the Receiver at Target for 10 years where he helped mentor many associates and made a lot of friends. He spent his last year working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Michael is survived by his girlfriend Shannon Roberts. He is predeceased by his mother, Shirley Minnehane, his grandparents Walter and Marion (Cincotta) Minnehane and many aunts and uncles.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H., on Monday, September 28 from 3-6 p.m., with a service to follow. Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Continuum Arts Collective, a local nonprofit assisting student artists and musicians in N.H. and Maine, C.A.C, 76 Lower Main St., North Berwick, ME 03906. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.