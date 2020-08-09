1/1
Michael R. McHugh
WILMINGTON, N.C. - Michael R. McHugh, 59, of Somersworth, N.H. passed away early Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at Lower Cape LifeCare Hospice surrounded by family. Michael was born June 24, 1960 in Somersworth and was the son of Richard McHugh and the late Muriel McHugh.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl McHugh, of 39 years; his son and daughter, Adam McHugh and wife Nikkia, Myranda Bosch and husband Richie; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cayden, Brayden, Griffin and Logan; also survived by two brothers, Brian McHugh and wife Diane, Mark McHugh and wife Bethany; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A mass and Catholic burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., at St. Martin's Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity cemetery in Somersworth.

In lieu of flowers please make donation to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington NC 28401.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
