1/1
Michael Sean Morrissey
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON - Michael Sean Morrissey, 71, resident of Barrington, N.H., passed away peacefully in his home of 33 years surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born at Portsmouth Hospital to Therese L. (Hamel) Smith and John Guy Morrissey on July 25, 1948. Raised by Leroy F. Smith Sr. and Therese Smith on their family farm in Barrington.

Graduated from Dover High Class of '66. Attended Portsmouth Technical College to study architectural drafting. Michael was retired from the Town of Barrington Highway Department where he had been employed for 35 years.

Michael, "The Hawk", was a loyal steadfast father, friend, brother, and grandfather. He enjoyed coaching youth sports but mostly enjoyed watching his children and grandchild's sporting games. Michael attended many UNH Basketball, Football, and Hockey sporting events during the season.

On the weekends you could find Mike at one of his favorite clubs, Le Club Victoire or The Elks. He was an avid golfer who always looked forward to his annual golfing trips with close friends to Errol, N.H. at The Hi Rise. Early in his life he played in the Rochester Softball and Beer League.

The place that Michael loved the most was his family land in Barrington. He built his family home in 1987, creating an oasis for his friends and family to gather often. He loved to walk the trails behind his home with his loyal dog Leonidas and spend his afternoons gardening and splitting wood.

Michael was predeceased by his parents Therese Smith, Leroy Smith Sr., sister Cheryl Garland, brothers James Smith, Leroy Smith Jr., and his Godparents Adam and Florence Malek.

Survivors include three sons and a daughter, Aaron Morrissey and wife Patty of Wolfeboro, Ryan Morrissey and partner Lisa of Florida, Kaylin Morrissey of Barrington, and Matthew Morrissey of Farmington; his loving grandchildren Abby, Liam, Carter, Kannon, and Asher; his brothers Timothy Morrissey and wife Cheryl and their son Adam of Sanford Maine, Thomas Smith and wife Nancy of Michigan, Stephen Smith and wife Diane of Virginia, his sister Wendy Smith-Copp of Montana; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is planned for August 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Michael's home in Barrington. Masks required.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in Michael's name to either the Barrington Youth Association or the Barrington Food Pantry. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Michael’s home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mike. He was a great guy and always had a beautiful smile! Condolences to his family and friends. Sending hugs and prayers to all. Pat and Norm Labelle
Pat Frost Labelle (Tarmey)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved