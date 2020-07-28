BARRINGTON - Michael Sean Morrissey, 71, resident of Barrington, N.H., passed away peacefully in his home of 33 years surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born at Portsmouth Hospital to Therese L. (Hamel) Smith and John Guy Morrissey on July 25, 1948. Raised by Leroy F. Smith Sr. and Therese Smith on their family farm in Barrington.
Graduated from Dover High Class of '66. Attended Portsmouth Technical College to study architectural drafting. Michael was retired from the Town of Barrington Highway Department where he had been employed for 35 years.
Michael, "The Hawk", was a loyal steadfast father, friend, brother, and grandfather. He enjoyed coaching youth sports but mostly enjoyed watching his children and grandchild's sporting games. Michael attended many UNH Basketball, Football, and Hockey sporting events during the season.
On the weekends you could find Mike at one of his favorite clubs, Le Club Victoire or The Elks. He was an avid golfer who always looked forward to his annual golfing trips with close friends to Errol, N.H. at The Hi Rise. Early in his life he played in the Rochester Softball and Beer League.
The place that Michael loved the most was his family land in Barrington. He built his family home in 1987, creating an oasis for his friends and family to gather often. He loved to walk the trails behind his home with his loyal dog Leonidas and spend his afternoons gardening and splitting wood.
Michael was predeceased by his parents Therese Smith, Leroy Smith Sr., sister Cheryl Garland, brothers James Smith, Leroy Smith Jr., and his Godparents Adam and Florence Malek.
Survivors include three sons and a daughter, Aaron Morrissey and wife Patty of Wolfeboro, Ryan Morrissey and partner Lisa of Florida, Kaylin Morrissey of Barrington, and Matthew Morrissey of Farmington; his loving grandchildren Abby, Liam, Carter, Kannon, and Asher; his brothers Timothy Morrissey and wife Cheryl and their son Adam of Sanford Maine, Thomas Smith and wife Nancy of Michigan, Stephen Smith and wife Diane of Virginia, his sister Wendy Smith-Copp of Montana; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is planned for August 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Michael's home in Barrington. Masks required.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in Michael's name to either the Barrington Youth Association or the Barrington Food Pantry. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
