MILTON MILLS - Michael T. Hibbard, age 65, of Milton Mills, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, quietly at home. Born February 9, 1955 in Rochester, son of Frances M. Hibbard, Mike lived most of his life in Milton Mills with his foster family, Fred and Eva Morrill and their sons: Fred, Jr. and Robie.
A graduate of Nute High School in Milton, Mike worked at Thompson Center Arms for over 30 years.
Survived by brother Gary, sister Gale, sister in-law Sharon Lavertue Hibbard, many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Interment will be private at Milton Mills Cemetery. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020