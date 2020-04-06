|
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Michael William Toland, 68, of Beltsville MD died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Randallstown, Md., following a period of failing health.
Born in Dover, N.H. on January 31, 1952, he was the son of William and Sophie (Demosthenes) Toland. Mike attended local schools, graduating from Dover High School in 1970, where he excelled with the debate team. While at UNH, he continued as a winning member of the debate team there.
He is survived by his sister, Cathy Kilpatrick, of St. Marys, Ga., his cousins Ann (Harry) Clark, John Demosthenes, James (Deborah) Demosthenes, George (Joan) Demosthenes, Karen Preysnar, Kevin (Dorota) Preysnar and Greg (Kristen) Collins, his aunt, Valerie Demosthenes and uncle R. David Collins as well as his lifelong friends John Vatistas and David Marston.
He was predeceased by his parents and his cousin Jeff Demosthenes.
An entrepreneur at an early age, Mike operated businesses in the Seacoast area prior to moving to the Washington DC area, where he owned and operated a commercial antenna systems company for many years.
Following the death of his father in 1997, Mike stepped up to become his mother's pillar of strength and support until her death in 2011. He was fiercely loyal to his friends and family. Generous with his money and time, he helped many people during his lifetime. He will be remembered for his exceptional ability as a public speaker, his logic, his acerbic wit and his love of storytelling. He will be greatly missed.
Private services were held April 2, 2020 with interment in the Demosthenes family plot of the Greek Orthodox cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Seasons Hospice and the University of Maryland Medical Center for their loving care, Fr. John Vass and Fr. Timothy Curren for their pastoral care.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020