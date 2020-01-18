|
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
Michael William Otis
1966 - 2020
DOVER - Michael William Otis, 53, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Michael was born on May 20, 1966 in Dover, N.H.; the son of the late Leland T. and Cynthia (Langley) Otis.
Michael was a 1985 graduate of Dover High School and a 1987 graduate of the New Hampshire Vocational Technical School with a degree in Electrical Studies.
Michael was a lifelong resident of Dover, N.H. He loved New England Sports teams. He was a Master Electrician and employed by Martineau Electric for 30 years.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Otis; his son, Eric Otis; his daughter, Lindsey Otis and his brother Robert Otis, all of Dover, N.H.; his sister, Linda Anderson of Tucson, Ariz.; his nieces, Sarah, Lauren, and Shannon; and his nephew Shaun.
Mike was a beautiful soul with a kind heart. He cherished his children, his family, and all the friends he met along his journey of life.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3-6 p.m., at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
