Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Michael Zucaro
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Michael Zucaro


1953 - 2019
Michael Zucaro Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Michael Zucaro, 66, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Born in Lynn, Mass., the son of Eugene and Antonetta Zucaro.

He was a 1971 graduate of Essex Aggie High School, Harthorne, Mass. He was a US Air Force Veteran where he was a firefighter, a fire protection supervisor as well as a technical training instructor, having served for 20-years and retired as a T/Sgt. He was a member and past-commander of Dover Post #8, American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Lorna-Jean (Plante) Zucaro; children Robert Badar, Jr., of Somersworth, Jody-Lynn Cook and significant other Michael Krause of Dover; two grandchildren Keeshia and Zachary Cook; a sister Barbara Moscaroitolo.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Sunday, December 22, from 2-4 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, during which the American Legion Post #8 will conduct a service, and the US Air Force will give military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
