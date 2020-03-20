Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
For more information about
Michelle Labrecque
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Labrecque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Labrecque


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Labrecque Obituary
MILTON - Michelle Labrecque, 47, of Milton, died tragically on Thursday, March 12, 2020, due to a motor vehicle accident. Michelle was born in Rochester on October 24, 1972, the daughter of Armand and Lauren Labrecque.

Michelle loved music, nature, and anything 60's related. The Beatles were her favorite band. She had the beautiful, peaceful spirit of a true hippie, which she passed on to her only child. Her daughter Lauren was her whole world.

She was predeceased by both parents. She leaves behind her sister Betty Lea Labrecque, of Sanford, Maine, her only child Lauren Doke, age eight of Milton, and Lauren's father Charles Doke of Farmington, with whom she spent many happy years with, along with several lifelong friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. There will be a gathering at Holy Rosary Cemetery with a reception to follow in the spring. She will be interred next to her best friend, her dad. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolence, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -