MILTON - Michelle Labrecque, 47, of Milton, died tragically on Thursday, March 12, 2020, due to a motor vehicle accident. Michelle was born in Rochester on October 24, 1972, the daughter of Armand and Lauren Labrecque.
Michelle loved music, nature, and anything 60's related. The Beatles were her favorite band. She had the beautiful, peaceful spirit of a true hippie, which she passed on to her only child. Her daughter Lauren was her whole world.
She was predeceased by both parents. She leaves behind her sister Betty Lea Labrecque, of Sanford, Maine, her only child Lauren Doke, age eight of Milton, and Lauren's father Charles Doke of Farmington, with whom she spent many happy years with, along with several lifelong friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. There will be a gathering at Holy Rosary Cemetery with a reception to follow in the spring. She will be interred next to her best friend, her dad. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolence, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020