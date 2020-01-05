|
DOVER, N.H. - Michelle Turgeon, 49, of Dover, N.H., died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital due to a severe brain bleed. Michelle was surrounded by her two loving daughters, Kelsey and Ava, and her ex-husband, Michael, up until the end.
Born in Dover, N.H., on May 30, 1970, Michelle loved music, to dance, and sing, especially in the car. She loved beautiful views of the sky, especially from the top of Garrison Hill Tower in Dover, N.H. This was her "happy place," as she would call it. Michelle would always be found either barefoot or in one of her million pairs of Nike's that she had collected. She worked for Walmart for just over 27 years. Fall was always a particulary special time of the year for her.
"Be happy and laugh often." "Believe you can and you will." Positive words Michelle lived by. She always believed in being a kind, humble, and a good person. She was the most selfless woman. Michelle always had her beautiful smile showing, and her positive attitude and energy beaming no matter what may have been going on in her life. Her two daughters, and three cats, Kai, Jax, and Leo were her entire world.
She is survived by her two daughters Kelsey Turgeon, of Dover, N.H., and Ava Turgeon, of Rochester, N.H.
SERVICES: A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 12 noon to 2p.m., at the Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St, Somersworth, N.H. Promptly starting at 2 p.m., following the visiting, a memorial service will take place at Bernier Funeral home.
