WINDHAM, N.H. – Sister Monica (Alice) Markey, 89, a Sister of Mercy for 72 years, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, N.H., after a period of declining health. A native of Manchester, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary (McAndrew) Markey.
Sister Monica held an M.A. degree in education from Keene State College, Keene, New Hampshire, and a B.A. degree in education from Mount St. Mary College, Hooksett, N.H. For more than five decades, she devoted herself to the ministry of education in New Hampshire schools. She taught at Sacred Heart in Lebanon, Holy Trinity in Somersworth, St. John in Concord, taught and was principal at St. Mary Academy in Dover and St. Raphael in Manchester. In 2001, Sister Monica began substitute teaching in the Dover and Barrington public schools, retiring from the ministry of education in 2004. She remained in Dover doing community outreach as a volunteer at St. Joseph Parish and eucharistic minister at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and local nursing homes until 2016 when she moved to Windham, N.H.
In 2013, Sister Monica received the St. Mary Academy Humanitarian Award, and was honored to have the gymnasium at St. Mary Academy dedicated in her name. She is remembered for her dedicated ministry of education, her warm and caring manner, her love of both Manchester and Dover, and always being ready for a party.
Sister Monica is survived by the members of her Mercy Community, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by two sisters: Mary Markey and Sister Macrina Markey, RSM; and three brothers: John, Marty and Edward Markey.
SERVICES: Friends may call at Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, N.H.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy – Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast
.
For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com