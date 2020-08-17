1/1
Sister Monica Markey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WINDHAM, N.H. – Sister Monica (Alice) Markey, 89, a Sister of Mercy for 72 years, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, N.H., after a period of declining health. A native of Manchester, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary (McAndrew) Markey.

Sister Monica held an M.A. degree in education from Keene State College, Keene, New Hampshire, and a B.A. degree in education from Mount St. Mary College, Hooksett, N.H. For more than five decades, she devoted herself to the ministry of education in New Hampshire schools. She taught at Sacred Heart in Lebanon, Holy Trinity in Somersworth, St. John in Concord, taught and was principal at St. Mary Academy in Dover and St. Raphael in Manchester. In 2001, Sister Monica began substitute teaching in the Dover and Barrington public schools, retiring from the ministry of education in 2004. She remained in Dover doing community outreach as a volunteer at St. Joseph Parish and eucharistic minister at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and local nursing homes until 2016 when she moved to Windham, N.H.

In 2013, Sister Monica received the St. Mary Academy Humanitarian Award, and was honored to have the gymnasium at St. Mary Academy dedicated in her name. She is remembered for her dedicated ministry of education, her warm and caring manner, her love of both Manchester and Dover, and always being ready for a party.

Sister Monica is survived by the members of her Mercy Community, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by two sisters: Mary Markey and Sister Macrina Markey, RSM; and three brothers: John, Marty and Edward Markey.

SERVICES: Friends may call at Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, N.H.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy – Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast.

For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved