Monica McNally

LEE - Monica McGuinness McNally, 67, of Lee, N.H., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at their second residence in Hingham, Mass., after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. Monica was born March 4, 1953 in NY, N.Y.; daughter of the late William and Catherine McGuinness.
Her formative years were spent in Manhasset, N.Y. She first attended Trinity College in Washington, DC and later transferred to The University of New Hampshire in 1972.
Her career in the insurance world started at Marsh McLennon in Boston, Mass., in 1975. In 1977, Monica married the love of her life, Francis J. McNally. They began their life together in Dover, N.H., as Monica started a job at Kendall Insurance as an underwriter for their national ski program, MountainGuard. She then went on to help launch and be the program manager for a national insurance program, RecycleGuard. She was promoted to Chief Underwriting Officer for all national insurance programs (30+) for Willis. Monica retired in 2014 after forging many lasting relationships with colleagues and clients.
Monica travelled extensively nationwide and internationally with her husband and family. Their annual trips to Truro, Mass., were always a highlight and she looked forward to every sunset together. She enjoyed her walks immensely and her group exercise classes. Most of all, she loved spending every moment she could with her daughters and her five grandchildren.
Monica leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Francis McNally of Lee, N.H.; her daughters Catherine Reilly (Mark), Meredith Gubitosi (James), and Meaghan Foote (Jason) all of Hingham, Mass. In addition, she leaves behind her grandchildren Charlotte (three months), Ryan and Bennett Gubitosi (six and three), and Brandon and Cameron Foote (seven) who all adored her. She also leaves behind her siblings, Danner McGuinness of Albany, N.Y., Kenneth McGuinness of Albany, N.Y. and Sheila Wall of Norwalk, Conn.
Monica was very appreciative for her care and attention by her oncologist and chemo nurse who made her treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital the most pleasant experience it could be. In addition to her medical support, she was always grateful for the love and support from her friends. Monica's life lessons to all who loved her: live joyfully and gratefully and always give more than you receive.
SERVICES: A funeral will be held for Monica at St. Thomas More church in Durham, N.H., on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover, N.H. Due to the COVID19 measures only 100 people allowed in the church on a first come, first serve basis. Condolences can be sent to Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home. www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Family flowers only, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.