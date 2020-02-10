|
BERWICK, Maine - MSGT Brian D. Cincotta, 82, U.S. Air Force (retired), passed away at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 after suffering a stroke. He was born in Dover, N.H. on Aug. 22, 1937, the son of Anthony J. Cincotta (Sr) and Jean (Desprey) Cincotta.After graduating from Berwick High School in 1955, he entered the Air Force, serving four years before receiving an honorable discharge. He joined the N.H. Air National Guard, serving a total of 26 years, and retired in the grade of M/SGT.
Brian was a Social Science teacher in the Berwick School System for 35 years. He received his BA in History from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas in 1964, a MS in History from Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. in 1969, a MEd in Education from UNH in Durham, N.H. in 1973, and a MS in English from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine in 1980.
He was selected as the Berwick Citizen of the Year in 2016, was co-founder of the Berwick Historical Society, served on several civic boards and committees, as well as being the Dedimus-Justice for the Town of Berwick. He was a long-time member of American Legion Post #79 in Berwick.
Brian is survived by brothers Anthony Cincotta and wife Rita of Berwick, Carter Cincotta and wife Rachel of Ossipee, N.H.; nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins both in the U.S. and Canada, as well as close friends Bill and Jackie Langley.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., with an American Legion Service at 7 p.m. at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 162 Agamenticus Road, South Berwick. Burial with military honors will be in the Spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Berwick. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to the .
Published in Fosters from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020