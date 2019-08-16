|
ROCHESTER - Murray Gray, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after a period of failing health. Murray was born on October 9, 1930 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to Joseph and Ida Gray (Lubinsky).
Murray was raised in Yonkers, New York. When he was 21, he met the love of his life, Theresa LeBreux, and shortly thereafter they were married. Thereafter, Murray started his own successful construction and plumbing company. He worked very hard and built the family home on Ayer's Lake in 1978. After retiring, Murray and Theresa moved to Las Vegas, Nevada before returning to New Hampshire to be closer to their family.
Murray was an avid sports fan, with a special love for the Boston Celtics, golf, coin collecting, and collecting antique bottles. He was known for his hard work ethic, family values and his great sense of humor.
Members of his family include his wife, Theresa, of 67 years, and his seven children: William Gray of Barrington, Andre Gray and wife, Sandra, of Las Vegas, Roger Gray of Barrington, Mary Welch and husband, Robert, of New Durham, Thomas Gray of Rochester, Catherine Gould and husband, Bob, of New Durham, and Christina Viel and husband, Scott, of Milton. Murray also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Krista and Brianna Gray, Roger and Joshua Gray, Robert Welch, Joseph Nicolo, Janelle Monteiro, Savanah Gray, and Jessica and Jonathan Viel. Murray also leaves behind several great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are scheduled for this Saturday, August 17 from 2-4 p.m., at the H.J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home in Rochester, with a service to follow in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Cornerstone VNA/Hospice Care of Rochester. A special thank you to Sue, Jamie and Kristie for all their care, love and support.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019