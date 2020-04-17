|
|
NEWMARKET - Myra Susie (Piper) Jennison, 94, of The Pines of Newmarket, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Survived by her sons, Charles Jennison of Lee, N.H., (and his wife, Anne Jennison) and Brian Jennison of Newmarket; two granddaughters, Georgianna Jennison Sawyer (with her husband Andrew Sawyer) of Lee, and Amanda Jennison Sousa (with her husband Christopher Sousa) of Newmarket; her two great-granddaughters, Isabel Sawyer and Marilyn Sawyer of Lee. Predeceased by her husband, Lewis L. Jennison (Lt.Cdr, USN, ret.) and her half brother, Bernard Crowell.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at Exeter Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Kent and Pelczar Funeral Home, Newmarket, N.H.
To share a memory of Myra, offer a condolence to her family and to view a full obituary, please visit Myra's page on the Kent & Pelczar online guestbook at www.kentandpelczarfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020