Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Nanae LeCain
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post #51
Route 125
Epping, NH
1948 - 2019
Nanae LeCain Obituary
DOVER - Nanae LeCain, 70, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House following a period of failing health. Born November 2, 1948 in Chino-Shi, Japan the daughter of the late Hideki Shinohara and Matsue Daihichi, and came here 52-years ago.

Nanae had worked as a trimmer at Davidson Rubber, and later as an LNA at Dover Rehabilitation and Living Center.

She enjoyed cooking, and taking trips to Foxwoods Casino.

Members of her family include her husband Robert E. LeCain of 52-years, her son Dean both of Dover, N.H.; and her brother Hidekasu Shinohara.

She was predeceased by her daughter Tumi "Tami" LeCain in 2016 and her parents.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, at American Legion Post #51, Route 125, Epping, N.H. from 1-5 p.m. Burial will be in Forest City Cemetery, South Portland, Maine at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Seacoast Cancer Center, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820, Wentworth Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878 or Hyder Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
