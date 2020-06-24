Nancy A. Wyman
WEST LEBANON, Maine - Nancy A. Wyman, 87, of West Lebanon, Maine, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Nancy received her Bachelor's degree in Financial Accounting from Bentley College. She retired from Liberty Mutual in 2011. Post retirement she worked at Frisbie Hospital's gift shop until 2019, while also volunteering in the Day Surgery Department and was a member of the Auxiliary until 2020.

Nancy was an inspiration to all she knew, she had boundless energy and was a great organizer. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining family/friends and traveling. She belonged to the Lebanon Historical Society, Community Circle, Dorcas Society, Southern Maine Garden Club and Book Group.

She's survived by her two nieces: Maryann Leighton of Lebanon, Maine and Denyce Gomes of Exeter, N.H.; her daughter Desiree Leavitt, of Strafford, N.H., her husband Albert and grandsons Christian, Austin and Maxwell.

Nancy will now be reunited with her loving husband Arthur Wyman of 54 years, may they now dance together for eternity.

SERVICES: A celebration of her marvelous life will be held at a later date.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
June 23, 2020
Nancy was an incredible person! Besides her energy and organizational skills, she was a wealth of information! She will be missed here, but I'm glad she's reunited with Arthur!
Dan & Heidi Gile
