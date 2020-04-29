Home

Nancy Joan Desch


1943 - 2020
Nancy Joan Desch Obituary
BERWICK, Maine - Nancy Joan Desch passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at York Hospital in York, Maine. She was born October 3, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to George and Johanna (Chupa) Osciak.

Nancy graduated high school in Verona, N.J. She married Edward Desch April 4, 1970 in Hof, Germany. She was a military housewife who lived in Germany, England, St. Angelo, Texas, San Antonio, Texas and retired to Maine. She enjoyed travelling while living around the world.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Johanna Osciak. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ed Desch of Berwick, Maine; sister, Carol Kraft and her husband Greg of Knoxville, Tenn.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's name to Maine Cancer Foundation at www.mainecancer.org. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nancy's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
