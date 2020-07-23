1/2
Nancy Wilson
1943 - 2020
DOVER - Nancy Chagnon Wilson passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home, following a period of declining health. She was born in Dover, N.H. to Richard and Patricia (Redden) Chagnon on June 15, 1943.

Nancy was a graduate of St. Mary High School and Mt. St. Mary College. She joined the Navy and made the rank of Ensign. While in the Navy, she met her former husband, Earl F. Wilson.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Richard.

She is survived by her children Earl F. Wilson III, San Jose, Calif., Mark Wilson, Fresno, Calif., Meaghan Wilson, Fresno, CAalif.; three grandsons; her sisters Margaret (Ron) St. John, Dover, N.H., Jacqueline (Harry) Lindsay, Epping, N.H.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: As per her wishes, she will be cremated and scattered at sea. The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverside Rest Home for their compassionate care.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
During her high school years, when I had best known Nancy, she was a vibrant, spirited individual, always smiling, kidding, and full of life. I will thus remember Nancy as she was during this time of her life.
My heartfelt condolences go out to Peggy, Jackie, and the entire family.
Lee Spencer
Friend
July 23, 2020
To Nancy family,
I went to Mt. St. Mary’s with Nancy. She was the sweetest, kindest and caring person I ever knew. She always had a smile on her face. I can still hear her giggle. May she rest n peace.
Dottie Dudley
Dottie Dudley
July 23, 2020
Peggy & Jackie, my condolences in the loss of your sister. Nancy was such a wonderful, cheerful person always a joy to chat with whenever I would see her.
Tony Chamberlain
Friend
