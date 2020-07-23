DOVER - Nancy Chagnon Wilson passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home, following a period of declining health. She was born in Dover, N.H. to Richard and Patricia (Redden) Chagnon on June 15, 1943.



Nancy was a graduate of St. Mary High School and Mt. St. Mary College. She joined the Navy and made the rank of Ensign. While in the Navy, she met her former husband, Earl F. Wilson.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Richard.



She is survived by her children Earl F. Wilson III, San Jose, Calif., Mark Wilson, Fresno, Calif., Meaghan Wilson, Fresno, CAalif.; three grandsons; her sisters Margaret (Ron) St. John, Dover, N.H., Jacqueline (Harry) Lindsay, Epping, N.H.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: As per her wishes, she will be cremated and scattered at sea. The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverside Rest Home for their compassionate care.







