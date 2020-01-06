|
DOVER, N.H. – Naomi "Nooni" Tillinghast, 57, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Naomi had a sparkling personality and an impish sense of humor. She was compassionate and giving, and loved to share anything she could with those around her. She grew up in Durham where she especially loved to hunt for turtles, frogs and other wildlife in the Mill Pond.
Naomi was a loving mother and grandmother who always kept candy and a full gumball machine for her grandchildren and guests. She shared her passion for gardening and the outdoors with her grandchildren who will always treasure that experience.
She is survived by her loving parents, Ed and Margaret Tillinghast of Durham; her children Jaimie Crotty, Jason Crotty, Richard Crotty, and Michael Turmelle; her grandchildren Ashlie Weston, Hunter Fonseca, Owen Crotty and Paislee Crotty; her sister; four brothers; and longtime companion Paul O'Connor. She was predeceased by her sister Sharon.
Warm thanks are extended to the Seacoast Cancer Center and Wentworth Home Care & Hospice who provided her compassionate care and relief.
SERVICES: Services will be held at the Lee Church Congregational on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020