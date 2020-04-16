Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Natalie May Downs


1927 - 2020
Natalie May Downs Obituary
DOVER - Natalie May Mooers Downs, 93, of Dover, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Riverside Rest Home following a period of failing health. She was born in Milo, Maine on February 26, 1927 to Selden George Mooers and Madeline Clara Wharff.

She married Stanley Leroy Downs and established Stan's Café in Dover, N.H.

She is predeceased by her husband, Stan; her children, Freddie, Harold and Michael; and her siblings, June Kelley, Selden Moore, and Malcolm Burrell.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Andrea; grandson John, his wife Jean and children Scott and Liam; granddaughter Leana; grandson Patrick; nephews Charles Kelley and Robert Herring.

To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
