Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Sweeney


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Sweeney Obituary
ROCHESTER- Nathan (Nate) Sweeney, 26, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Rochester N.H., on February 22, 1994, he was the son of Matthew Sweeney and Rebecca Mattocks.

He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Mattocks of Rochester; brother, Joey Mclaren of Somersworth; grandmother, Cindy Dwyer of Rochester; uncle, Roddy Dwyer of Rochester, uncle, Ray Sweeney of Manchester and aunt, Deena Dwyer of Brunswick, Maine.

He was predeceased by his father, Matthew Sweeney of Middleton.

Nathan was beloved by his family and friends. He enjoyed biking and spending time in nature. Nathan had a kind and loving soul and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Due to COVID 19 we are not having services at this time.
Published in Fosters from May 11 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -