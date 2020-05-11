|
ROCHESTER- Nathan (Nate) Sweeney, 26, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Rochester N.H., on February 22, 1994, he was the son of Matthew Sweeney and Rebecca Mattocks.
He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Mattocks of Rochester; brother, Joey Mclaren of Somersworth; grandmother, Cindy Dwyer of Rochester; uncle, Roddy Dwyer of Rochester, uncle, Ray Sweeney of Manchester and aunt, Deena Dwyer of Brunswick, Maine.
He was predeceased by his father, Matthew Sweeney of Middleton.
Nathan was beloved by his family and friends. He enjoyed biking and spending time in nature. Nathan had a kind and loving soul and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Due to COVID 19 we are not having services at this time.
Published in Fosters from May 11 to May 14, 2020