Nate and I were the best of friends back in high school. The last time I saw Nate face to face was at our graduation ceremony in 1967. Our lives took different paths and we lost touch until Facebook immerged and we somehow found each other again. Over the recent years Nate and I would comment on each other's posts and followed each other's life events. I could discern from Nate's FB posts how much he loved his family. I tried to get Nate to join us at our Dedham High School 50th Reunion but he chose not to attend. Nate and I shared some great life experiences growing up together in Dedham, MA and I will never forget what a great friend Nate was to me. My heart felt condolences goes out to all of Nate's family during this sad time. Let me leave you all with some words that have rung true for me over the years: "For every door that closes, another one opens."

Dan Daddieco

Friend