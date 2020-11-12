1/1
Nathaniel T. Bacon Jr.
1949 - 2020
FARMINGTON - Nathaniel T. Bacon, Jr., aka "Nate", age 71, passed away at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester on Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 14, 1949, the son of the late Nathaniel and Katheryn (Smith) Bacon.

Nate grew up in Dedham, Massachusetts where he attended high school. He later obtained his bachelor's degree in soil science from the University of Maine in Orono. Prior to his retirement he was employed by both Cameron Sod Farms and Gordon Construction out of Pittsfield, Maine.

Nate was an avid gardener and he loved the sun, wintering in Florida over the last several years with his wife Sandy. It was there that he developed some of the greatest friendships of his life. He deeply loved and was loved by his family and friends, and will forever be missed. A big piece of his heart belonged to his grandchildren, and they will surely remember him for the tricks he played, the numerous scavenger hunts he created, and for all the love he gave them.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nathaniel and Katheryn Bacon. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandy; son Christopher Bacon and wife Amy of New Durham; daughter Jennifer Willey and wife Jennifer of Concord; daughter Melissa Bacon of Berwick, Maine; grandson Christopher Bacon and wife Brianna of Piermont, New York; grandson Andrew Bacon of New Durham; granddaughter Alexis Packer of Hampton; grandson Joseph Packer of Hampton; brother William Bacon and wife Lois of Needham, Massachusetts; and many extended family.

SERVICES: Due to the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington where he will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nate's memory to Interfaith Food Pantry - First Congregational Church - 400 Main St., Farmington, NH 03835. Arrangement made by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Melissa, I'm so sorry about your dad. I didn't know him very well but I do know how much you loved him. My heart goes out to you and the rest of your family.
Sean Mollica
Family
November 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time
Katherine Smith
Family
November 11, 2020
Jen and Jennifer: very sad to hear that your Dad passed away. Take care of yourselves and find strength in your devotion and love of family. Xoxo Carole and Jim Kaufman
Carole Kaufman
Friend
November 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Laurie Pearson
Family
November 11, 2020
Hi Sandy , Chris , Jenn and Melissa ,
I have seen a lot of the growth and tough time you all have gone through !
Your family have show a lot of LOVE to each other , Family members and special friends .
Memories Shure keep us smiling and cherish those who we loved !!
My thoughts and prayers are with you ALL .
brian monnat
Friend
November 10, 2020
Chris, Amy, Christopher and Andrew,
We were sorry to hear of your Dad’s (Grandpa’s), passing. We hope you find strength in all the wonderful memories and know he will be with you always.
Susan and Steve Delaney
Friend
November 10, 2020
A man who would never fail to lighten up my day. Thank you for the stories, Florida visits, scavenger hunts, candies, and frequent visits here at the house. We all miss you so much already. Love you Grandpa. I know you're looking down on us.
Andrew Bacon
Grandchild
November 10, 2020
Chris and Family, Frank and I were saddened to learn you lost your dad. He was always so proud of you and all you've accomplished. Hugs to you and Amy.
Pam Lord
Friend
November 10, 2020
So sorry to lose an old friend from Pittsfield. Our deepest sympathy to the family.
We were neighbors in Pittsfield and our son Bryce and Chris were great friends. We lost touch when Nate moved to N.H.
Jim and Linda Archer
Friend
November 10, 2020
So sorry for the family's loss! May God bless you all with strength and peace at this difficult time!
Margaret Hapsis
Friend
November 10, 2020
Nate and I were the best of friends back in high school. The last time I saw Nate face to face was at our graduation ceremony in 1967. Our lives took different paths and we lost touch until Facebook immerged and we somehow found each other again. Over the recent years Nate and I would comment on each other's posts and followed each other's life events. I could discern from Nate's FB posts how much he loved his family. I tried to get Nate to join us at our Dedham High School 50th Reunion but he chose not to attend. Nate and I shared some great life experiences growing up together in Dedham, MA and I will never forget what a great friend Nate was to me. My heart felt condolences goes out to all of Nate's family during this sad time. Let me leave you all with some words that have rung true for me over the years: "For every door that closes, another one opens."
Dan Daddieco
Friend
November 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jim and Tana Myers
Friend
