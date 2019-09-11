|
LEE - Neil K. Morrison, 82, of Lee, N.H. passed away the morning of Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Neil was born the son of Harold and Elsie (Marsh) Morrison, of Epping, N.H.
Neil worked in area shoe factories in Newmarket and Epping, and retired in 1999 from Kingston Warren in Newfields. Neil enjoyed riding his motorcycle, taking trips to Daytona and Sturgis with Joanne, and will be remembered for his sense of humor.
Neil leaves behind his spouse of 62 years, Joanne G. Morrison, his daughter Carol and her husband Russell Ross of Newmarket, N.H., and his son Jeffrey Morrison of Stratham, N.H. He is also survived by his sister Myrtle and husband John Hurteau of Epping. Neil will also be missed by his four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Neil is predeceased by his daughter Pamela Ann LaRose and infant son David Alan Morrison.
Neil's family wishes to thank the staff of Kirkwood Corners for the care and comfort they provided in his final days.
SERVICES: Neil's family is honoring his wish for no formal services and a private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Families First, 100 Campus Drive, Suite 12, Portsmouth, NH 03801 or the Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019