NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Nelson Hall Clement, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Varney Crossing Nursing Care Center.
Nelson was born in Berwick, Maine on March 2, 1941 to George and Madeline (Hall) Clement and was raised on the Clement family farm on Cranberry Meadow Road. Nelson was educated in Berwick schools and graduated from Berwick High School in 1958. Upon graduation he honorably served in the Army from 1959 to 1962 including overseas assignments.
In 1960, Nelson married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Elaine Hussey (predeceased 2013). Together they raised three sons and lived on the Blackberry Hill Road family farm for most of their 52 years together.
Nelson was an avid gardener and could always be found tirelessly working in his vegetable gardens in any spare time he had. He also served on the Board of Selectman in Berwick, Maine and was a proud member of the American Legion, Charles Hatch Post 79, Berwick. All who knew Nelson remember his quiet, kind and gentle nature.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Brenda and his brother, George "Wayne" Clement.
He is survived by: his son Nelson Craig and wife Valerie Clement of Hopedale, Mass. and their children Sarah and Catherine; son David and wife Maureen Clement of Tarpon Springs, Fla. and their children Morgan (Donovan), Alec, and Haley; son Ryan and wife Jennifer Clement of Boca Raton, Fla. and their children, Chase, Cassidy and Bryce; and brother Warren Clement of Berwick.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Maine Parkinson Society, 359 Perry Road, Bangor, ME 04401; www.maineparkinsonsociety.org.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nelson's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, PO Box 728, Berwick, Maine 03901. www.bibberfuneral.com
Published in Fosters from July 14 to July 17, 2019