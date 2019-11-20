Home

Nickolas McLean
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
150 Central Ave.
Dover, NH
Nickolas McLean


2014 - 2019
Nickolas McLean Obituary
DOVER - Nickolas McLean, 5, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home. Born in Dover August 29, 2014; the son of Kevin McLean and Angela Lazzaro.

Nickolas was loved by all. Nickolas was the most affectionate little boy always with a smile on his face and known for his infectious laugh. He treasured his dinosaurs and always enjoyed endless hours of tickle, playing with his Legos and jumping in his playhouse. He attended Constellations Behavioral Services in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his parents Angela and Kevin; his maternal grandparents Carolyn and Anthony Lazzaro of Rochester; paternal grandparents Deborah and George McLean of Savannah, Texas; great-grandmother Annette Ahman of Ipswich, Mass.; aunts and uncles Shawn McLean of Rochester; Jennifer McLean of Savannah, Texas and Anthony and Amy Lazzaro of Glastonbury, Conn..; cousins Julia and Catherine Lazzaro, Curtis and Camden Mclean, Tabatha and TJ Mclean; and many great aunts and uncles.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, at St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home. Memorials in his name may be made to https://www.autismspeaks.org/ in lieu of flowers. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019
