Nicole Benson
DOVER - Nicole Benson wonderful mother, loving wife and adoring grandmother passed peacefully at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living facility, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Nicole was 94. Nicole was born October 31, 1924 in Paris France. She was the younger of two children born to the late Albert and Samuelle Bickart.

Nicole met Francis Benson, her American born husband in Paris, shortly after World War II. They were married in 1947. They were married for 52 years prior to his passing in 1999.

Nicole is survived by two sons, Marc Benson and his wife Linda of Fort Myers, Fla., and Eric Benson and partner Judy Brothers of Dover, N.H. In addition, Nicole leaves two grandchildren, Anthony Benson and wife Suzanne of Columbia, S.C., Dana (Benson) Ross and husband Howard of Richmond, Va. Nicole also leaves three great-grandchildren Brooke, Paige and Kendall all of Columbia, S.C.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bellamy Fields for the kindness and care given to Nicole while a resident of the home. She was truly treated as family while at the facility. In addition the family would like to thank Cornerstone VNA for the assistance given to Nicole during her stay at Bellamy Fields.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019
