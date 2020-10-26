DOVER - Nancy Ellen (Johnson) Kirtland passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Nancy was born on Dec. 5, 1956, to Merna E. (Painter) Johnson and Edward F. Johnson, the fifth of five children. She grew up in Rye, N.H. and Durham, N.H., and graduated from Oyster River High School in 1974.
After high school, Nancy set out on a journey to discover what adventures the world held for her. On the way, she met the love of her life, Todd Kirtland, and they ended up in New York City, where Nancy attended, and graduated with honors from, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Nancy and Todd then continued their journey together as they were married on Sept. 19, 1983. They settled in Stratham, N.H., where Todd co-owned a prosperous construction business, and Nancy spent most of her time at the Durham Stage Company/Mill Pond Center for the Arts, where she was artistic director.
Nancy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Todd; her mother and father; her mother and father-in-law, and two cousins. She is survived by her siblings: Christine and Peter and family; Barney and MJ and family; Cindy and Dave; Carol and Chas and family; her nieces: Maddy, Rylie and Brianna; her nephews: Kyle, Erich, Ben and John Curtis; her sister-in-law, Blair; numerous cousins; close theater friends who will always know her as "Dora", and many other lifelong friends.
Donations made be made in her memory to Boston Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service for Nancy will not be held at this time, but will occur when it can be held safely. Notice of the service will be provided through Brewitt Funeral Home in Exeter, N.H.
.