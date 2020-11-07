EPPING - Noella D. Proulx, 93, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Nottingham, N.H., after a period of declining health. She was born December 25, 1926 in Epping, N.H., daughter of the late Joseph Bernier and Antoinette (Cote) Bernier.
Noella grew up and lived most of her life in Epping, N.H. She was one of 12 children in her family. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Roger J. Proulx and they had three sons. Noella was a very hard working lady who wore many hats. During World War II, she did welding at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, she was a hairdresser, did sewing work, clay packing, was secretary for the family oil business, and made horse harnesses for Roger's Wheel and Manufacturing. On top of that, she was homemaker that was a talented cook and baker.
She was a Communicant of St. Joseph Church in Epping. In her free time she enjoyed sewing and knitting.
She was predeceased by her husband on June 22, 2010, her son, Norman Proulx and her brother, Roland Bernier.
Noella is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Shurlann Proulx; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and JoAnn Proulx; eight grandchildren, Jaron, Randy, Elizabeth, Norman, Larisa, Stephen, Kimberly and Jessica; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; 10 siblings, Rita Dubreuil, Pearl Lavigne, Theresa Yergeau, Doris Deshaies, Cecile Moreau, Leona Poyeur, Jeannette Hauschel, Leo Bernier, Wilfred Bernier and Marcel Bernier; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 166 South River Rd. #210, Bedford, NH 03110. For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
.