Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Norma Miner
Norma J. Miner


1926 - 2020
Norma J. Miner Obituary
DOVER - Norma J. (Tompkins) Miner, 93, died at Riverside Rest Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born on August 6, 1926 in Nelson, N.H., she was the daughter of Harold and Ethelyn (Guillow) Tompkins.

She worked for the Sears and Roebuck Company in Keene, N.H., before retirement.

She is survived by her children, Barry Miner and his wife Melanie of Fla., Evan Miner and his wife Bonalyn of Fla., and Carol Tompkins of Portsmouth, N.H. She also leaves a dozen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She leaves her longtime love and companion of 45 years Roland Huse of Tilton, N.H.

She was predeceased by her husband Arnold Miner; and sons Alan Miner and Darryl Miner.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
