H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Norma Berube
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary
189 North Main St.
Rochester, NH
More Obituaries for Norma Berube
Norma P. Berube


1934 - 2019
Norma P. Berube Obituary
ROCHESTER - Norma P Berube, 85, of 80 Dry Hill Road, Rochester, died on Monday, Aug. 26 in her home after a long illness. She leaves behind her long-time best friend Janice Smith, and her nieces and nephews, Lynne Berube, Kathy and Steve Brown, Robin and Denis Langlois and Mike and Janet Berube. As well as her great nieces and nephews, Nicolette Langlois, Michael Berube II, Jennifer Hurrinus, Bethann Neal, Stephanie Chase, Joshua Mallett, and Brianne Martinen.

SERVICES: Calling hours for Norma will be on Friday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 8 pm at Grondin's Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary on 189 North Main St., Rochester, N.H. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the SHARE Fund or N.H. Right to Life.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
