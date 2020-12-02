WEST LEBANON, Maine - Norman Castonguay, 97, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Ann Rehabilitation Center in Dover after a brief illness. Norman was born December 31, 1922 in Rochester, N.H., the son of Ovide and Louisa (Roulx) Castonguay, and one of seven children (Lucien, Henry, Joseph Maurice, Kilda, Anita and Dora).
Norman enlisted in the US Navy and served his country honorably during World War II as an aviation machinist's mate. He was the owner and operator of Highland Street Service Station in East Rochester for 34 years. A mechanic by trade, he could fix, refinish, or build just about anything. He lived most of his life in East Rochester before retiring to his home on Milton Three Ponds where he kept busy doing woodworking projects in his barn and tending his vegetable garden.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing, and he was an avid reader who especially enjoyed books about history, politics, and war. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and the two visited all 50 states and the Canadian provinces together. He was a member of the Rochester Elks Lodge #1393, the American Legion Post 7, the Freemasons Humane Lodge #21, and the Shriners-Scottish Rite.
Norman was predeceased by his wife of 76 years, Louise (Birch) Castonguay; their infant son, Norman Louis; his grandson, Marc Paquette; and his six siblings. He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Paquette and husband Roger of Milton Mills, N.H., Andrea Dupont and husband Edward of Durham, N.H.; four grandchildren, Brett Paquette and wife Christina, Jill Hilfiker and husband Jeff, Lindsey Dupont and husband David Garneau, and Ashley Dupont; six great-grandchildren, Brock, Reece and Wade Paquette, Ian, Nate and Shelby Hilfiker; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Ann Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care of Norman.
SERVICES: At his request, there will be a private graveside service when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Norman's memory to the Rochester Public Library, 65 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867 or St. Ann Rehabilitation Center, 195 Dover Point Rd., Dover, NH 03820.
In Norman's honor, the family asks that you do your part in controlling the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing. To sign the on line guestbook, please go to www.edgeryfh.com
.