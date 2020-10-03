1/1
Norman G. Canwell
1941 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Norman G. Canwell, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 with family by his side. Born May 6, 1941 in North Monmouth Maine, to the late Willis and Florence Canwell.

Longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in East Rochester, N.H. Retired from the Army after 22 years of service and PNSY after 20 year of service with the clinic.

Members of his family include his wife of 57 yearrs, Tomiko Canwell of Rochester, N.H., and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, George Canwell and sisters, Wavalette Lamper and Mary Alden.

SERVICES: A Graveside service will be held at a later date at New Cold Springs Cemetery in East Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
