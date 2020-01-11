|
|
ROCHESTER - Norman George Poisson, age 71, of Rochester, N.H., died in his home Sunday morning, December 29, 2019. He was born December 27, 1948 at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester to George and Edna Poisson (Gagne).
Norman enlisted in the Navy from 1966-1969, and was the proud owner of C&B Mini Mart in Farmington, N.H., following his military service.
He retired to Clearwater, Fla., in 2013 where he enjoyed living across the street from his son, Bradley and girlfriend, Jenny.
He is survived by Bradley, Jenny and Sir Henry "the Cat".
He will be truly missed by many nurses and doctors from Rochester to Bay Pines, Florida.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020